Once Whittingham residents could get together, after the most recent flood, they gathered for a meeting in their local hall to voice their concerns about the chosen route for the Singleton bypass.
The community fear building the bypass through Whittingham will increase flooding in their district south of Singleton.
For many the July '22 flood inflicted more damage than the previous highest flood in June 2007.
Among those present at the meeting was current Singleton Councillor Val Scott who is also seeking re-election in this month's by-election.
She said she wanted to hear directly from the community about their thoughts on the bypass route that is now being progressing with prequalified contractors called to register their interest in the $700 million project.
The preferred option for the bypass was announced in 2016 and involves building a new section of highway west of Singleton across the floodplain, starting near Newington Lane and rejoining the New England Highway north of McDougalls Hill.
Currently 26,000 vehicles, including more than 3,700 trucks travel through Singleton town centre each day,
"Years ago myself and former mayor John Martin travelled to Maitland to view the various options provided by the government for the proposed Singleton bypass," she said.
"We asked the then Coalition Roads Minister Duncan Gay why the route through Whittingham was the preferred option rather than one that went off from the Golden Highway and was therefore out of flood reach and he replied one reason was it was cheaper.
"Well I don't think its cheaper if the route is going to cause more flooding for the Whittingham community and be inundated during a flood so therefore of no use as an evacuation route for Singleton."
Mrs Scott is calling on the community to let all levels of government know what they think of the current bypass plans in light of the flooding earlier this month.
"I know talking to the Whittingham residents they are very fearful of the impacts to their homes and properties with the current selected route," she said.
Commenting on the current proposed route Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said Singleton bypass project on the New England Highway has been designed to withstand one in 100 year flooding, while minimising flooding impact on the surrounding land.
"The bypass will result in minor changes to the peak flood levels locally, and is limited to rural land and the bypass corridor.
"The bypass will provide additional flood evacuation routes to the north and improve local accessibility during lower-level floods such as the current event. In addition the bypass has been designed to maintain existing stormwater flow paths by providing appropriately-sized drainage structures where required."
However Federal member for Hunter Dan Repacholi said "I have heard from a number of concerned residents about the impacts the recent floods would have had on the new Singleton Bypass.
"We need to ensure that the road is fit for the future and I will be raising these concerns and some questions of my own to Transport for NSW."
A vocal critic of the bypass itself and the current proposed route is Singleton resident and Hunter urban planner Martin Fallding.
He said the current proposed route is in no way designed or intended to provide any flood evacuation route for Singleton, and in fact would have been cut off at two exits by the most recent flood event.
"It also does not provide flood free New England Highway access as the road will continue to be cut at Dunolly and Whittingham," he said.
He suggests a bypass route via the Golden Highway and Putty Road would minimise bridge length and loss of top agricultural land. This is the route the Whittingham residents among others said should be the one adopted.
"The Golden Highway and Putty Road option should be the one government adopts for various reasons but importantly because it will not result in the loss of prime agricultural land," Mr Fallding said.
He also suggested the need for an update on flood modelling on the bypass in particular its impact on Whittingham and the Singleton township.
"The cost of a New England Highway bypass has been estimated at around $800 million - an expenditure of $50,000 for every one of Singleton's 16,000 urban residents based on the current design. Could this money be spent more effectively by considering both floods and traffic needs?," he asked.
"The preferred option identified by the NSW Government is probably not the best option when all factors are considered over the long term."
Singleton Council's Acting General Manager Vicki Brereton said "Council is supportive of the bypass project and our primary objective is to ensure the best outcome for the people of Singleton."
"We appreciate the very real concerns and fears that have been raised by residents following the flood event. "The route and design for the bypass are a matter for Transport for NSW. Council receives regular updates from Transport for NSW about progress on the project and will raise these issues on behalf of our community."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
