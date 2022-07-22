Vehicle alight in shed

In the early hours of Saturday morning Singleton Fire & Rescue along with Singleton police responded to reports of a shed alight in Singleton.
Emergency services arrived and found a vehicle alight in a domestic shed. Firefighters got to work with a line of hose and breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control.
A quick cut saw was also used to gain entry to the front of the shed to complete extinguishment of the vehicle.
