The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Fire & Rescue attend fire in Singleton in the early hours of Saturday morning

Updated July 22 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 11:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vehicle alight in shed

In the early hours of Saturday morning Singleton Fire & Rescue along with Singleton police responded to reports of a shed alight in Singleton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.