The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre goes digital with $448,600 in state funding

Updated July 23 2022 - 12:03am, first published July 22 2022 - 11:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter President Louise Jamieson, Councils Coordinator Arts + Culture Dr Faye Neilson and Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell MP at the opening of the Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter Art Prize.

Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre is going from state-of-the-art to cutting edge within months of opening with a $448,600 grant under the NSW Government's Creative Capital program to support the centre's fit-out digital activation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.