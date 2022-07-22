Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre is going from state-of-the-art to cutting edge within months of opening with a $448,600 grant under the NSW Government's Creative Capital program to support the centre's fit-out digital activation.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell was on hand at the opening of the Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter Art Prize at Singleton Civic Centre to make the announcement, in another boost for the arts in Singleton.
Following construction of the centre in partnership with Singleton Council, the latest funding contribution takes the NSW Government's investment to $3.2million.
Sean Britton, Council's Acting Director Organisation and Community Capacity said the funding would put the finishing touches to an already impressive facility and enable the space to provide a dynamic program of events including virtual reality technology, projectors and movable walls.
The cost of the total project is $525,500 with the remainder contributed by Council. It will be completed in two stages between now and May 2023.
"The vision for the centre was always to be a community space for people to gather, create, connect, and collaborate by sharing ideas and inspiration," Mr Britton said.
"The digital lab and projection in the main gallery space takes that to a whole new level, guaranteeing the centre is fit-for-purpose, future-focused and able to accommodate and support quality programming and diverse community groups with exciting opportunities to bring in different kinds of artwork, public lectures and the like.
"It's also a great way to encourage school groups and young people to expand how they interact with the centre as the inclusion of an innovation hub and digital lab brings a unique facility to the region to increase youth participation and open up new learning pathways."
Mr Britton said it was appropriate the announcement came as Singleton's arts community gathered to celebrate one of the region's largest regional art prizes in Australia, and where the idea for the Arts and Cultural Centre was born.
"Every year, hundreds of entries come to Singleton from local artists and artists right across Australia to be part of the Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter Art Prize, which has played a lead role in establishing Singleton as a centre for the arts," he said.
"With a fit-for-purpose Arts and Cultural Centre and cutting-edge equipment on the way, there's no limits to how Council and the community can work together to grow even more creative opportunities in our local government area and our region."
The current exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre is 'The Art of Being Here' by Vivien Dwyer. To keep up with the latest events and exhibitions at the centre, follow @singletonartsandculturalcentre on Facebook and Instagram or visit singleton.nsw.gov.au/artsandculturalcentre
