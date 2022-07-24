The Singleton Argus
NSW government grant to help Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre's digital activation

Updated July 24 2022 - 8:47pm, first published 8:45pm
Boost: Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter president Louise Jamieson, Singleton Council arts and culture coordinator Faye Neilson and Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell.

Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre has been allocated $448,600 under the NSW government's Creative Capital program, to support the centre's digital activation.

