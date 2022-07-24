Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre has been allocated $448,600 under the NSW government's Creative Capital program, to support the centre's digital activation.
Following construction of the centre in partnership with Singleton Council, the latest contribution takes the government's investment in the facility to $3.2 million.
Council's acting director of organisation and community capacity Sean Britton said the money would put the finishing touches on an already impressive facility and enable the space to provide a dynamic program of events including virtual reality technology, projectors and movable walls.
The project will be completed in two stages by next May.
"The vision for the centre was always to be a community space for people to gather, create, connect, and collaborate by sharing ideas and inspiration," Mr Britton said.
"The digital lab and projection in the main gallery space takes that to a whole new level, guaranteeing the centre is fit-for-purpose, future-focused and able to accommodate and support quality programming and diverse community groups with exciting opportunities to bring in different kinds of artwork, public lectures and the like. It's also a great way to encourage school groups and young people to expand how they interact with the centre as the inclusion of an innovation hub and digital lab brings a unique facility to the region to increase youth participation and open up new learning pathways."
The announcement from Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell came as the community gathered for the Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter Art Prize on Friday night.
