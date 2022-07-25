The Singleton Argus
Bailey Union Park reopens after upgrade

Updated July 27 2022 - 12:47am, first published July 25 2022 - 4:28am
NEW LOOK: Singleton Councils Parks Management Officer Mitch Moy and Manager Infrastructure Services Damian Morris at Baileys Union Park

The transformation of Singleton's Town Centre into a modern and connected destination for boutique shopping, dining and local business has been boosted by the completion of upgrades to Baileys Union Park into a vibrant community space.

