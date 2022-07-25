Bailey Union Park reopens after upgrade

The transformation of Singleton's Town Centre into a modern and connected destination for boutique shopping, dining and local business has been boosted by the completion of upgrades to Baileys Union Park into a vibrant community space.
As the name suggests the park was once the site of a "union" or auction place.
The $440,000 project was funded under the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program and is an extension of Singleton Town Centre Upgrade Stage Two that was completed in 2021.
The LRCI Program supports local Councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects across Australia, supporting jobs and the resilience of local economies to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Works at Baileys Union Park included the installation of paved walkways and landscaping including new gardens, plus the installation of picnic tables, shelters and drinking fountains, all designed to address connectivity issues in the area, increase amenity by screening the adjoining industrial zone, as well as encourage more people to come to the Town Centre and spend time in Singleton.
Justin Fitzpatrick- Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services Group said the project had a tremendous impact on the overall vibrancy of Singleton Town Centre, with the park acting as a key gateway between the New England Highway and John Street.
Works, which began in late February, were delayed by a month due to wet weather caused by the La Nina weather event.
"The upgrades at Baileys Union Park breathe new life into Singleton's CBD, creating another fantastic green space for the community to enjoy while also adding to the overall amenity of Singleton Town Centre as a regional destination for people to shop, eat and meet," he said.
"This project extends the modernisation of John Street and encourages greater pedestrian connectivity between Baileys Union Park and the award-winning Riverside Park and entices motorists on the New England Highway to come into the town centre from Campbell Street.
"This section of the town centre also has particular historic significance as the area where Benjamin Singleton established his inn, and it's incredible to think that 60 years ago, and for almost a century before then, Baileys Union Park was a site to sell produce and livestock.
"Today it's a beautiful space our entire community can enjoy, and a boost for our local economy as the Town Centre becomes even more attractive to visit and do business."
