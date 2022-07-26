Flood recovery work in and around the Broke village is continuing with the latest challenge being how best to manage the water filled holes or craters called erosion ponds.
For two week residents have been pumping water out of the ponds, some as wide as 10 metres and up to two metres in depth, hoping once the water is gone they can start the process of backfilling the hole and in some cases begin the work to stabilise homes and sheds directly impacted by the ponds.
However, late last week pumping ceased and advice was sought Public Works NSW on whether these ponds were actually the problematic sinkholes. Geotechnical Engineers from Douglas Partners were on site Friday, July 22 ,to conduct initial assessments.
Hunter Valley Police District, acting commander, Superintendent Joanne Schultz, whose organisation is lead agency in this operation, said the preliminary results from those assessments was that the ponds were not sinkholes but rather severe scouring from the incredible amount of water that inundated Broke.
"Our advice from the assessors is not to pump the water out rather to fill in the ponds with the water in them - basically they are more stable with the water in them," she said.
"By pumping out the water you create more problems as the soil is so wet and loose from the flood the holes will become larger. Plus you can pump from one pond and inundate another part fo the village as the water table is now so high."
Superintendent Schultz said Public Works and Singleton Council were assessing the infrastructure in the village impacted by the erosion ponds and would prioritise sites for remediation.
She said homeowners can fill in the ponds on their properties themselves if they wished to but no pumping out of water is permitted.
The other concern is the fact testing of the water showed high levels of contamination in the ponds and therefore the community tis asked o stay away where possible.
To assist with the recovery work and future flood planning Superintendent Schultz said Fire and Rescue NSW were engaged and have now completed drone surveillance collecting aerial images onsite.
On the ground work at Broke has been supported by employee and contractors from the nearby Glencore Bulga mine.
Operations Manager at Bulga Coal, Dave Foster said our Bulga Coal team have been working on flood recovery in Broke for the past two weeks.
"We've sent in a diverse range of skills and equipment, mainly from our neighbouring Bulga Coal operation, and contractors who've been re-directed from sites to the township," he said.
"The assistance has included manual labour up to 15 people from Bulga every day as well as employees from other sites, tip trucks, larger trucks for haulage of materials, a vacuum truck to pump out septic systems, excavators, electricians (to inspect/repair homes and enable power to be restored), civil engineers (rebuilding driveways and other damage), 100Kw generator for the community hall, water tankers and, last but not least, a coffee van and people to help with catering."
At a meeting held in Broke on Friday the community was updated on other issues:
Waste:
Singleton Council is coordinating the removal of waste from flood affected communities across the local government area. Unfortunately, Council's contractor was impacted by COVID-19 this past week, which has caused delays to the collection schedule.
Council is coordinating more resources for next week. Council is also working with Resilience NSW regarding issues with insurance and waste removal, and will be door-knocking residents for information to support this work.
Broke Road
Council is currently working through the complexities of repairing Broke Road. Council has engaged a consultant to expedite designs for repairs and is liaising with Transport for NSW. Council is bound to comply with our design and procurement policies and at this stage Council cannot put a timeline on this process.
A detour with variable message boards is now in place. We understand the frustrations of the community and they are working through this process as quickly as we can in line with Council's policies.
Milbrodale Road
Council is liaising with Transport for NSW for reconstruction works. Again, Council is bound to comply with their design and procurement policies. Council will continue to maintain the road as we move through this process.
Local Roads
Council will continue to maintain local roads in the Broke township. Unfortunately, we do need to wait until roads are drier to conduct final repairs.
Recovery
With the closure of the Community Recovery Centre, Council will continue to log and triage all flood recovery request via the recovery@singleton.nsw.gov.auemail address.
McNamara Park will remain closed until recovery operations cease.
