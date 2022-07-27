A decision on the future of Glencore's proposed Glendell Continuation Project near Singleton has been pushed back again.
The open cut mine expansion plans have been going through the state's planning bureaucracy for a number of years and have reached a final determination before the Independent Planning Commission (IPC).
Advertisement
Glencore want to extent the life of the mine for an additional 21 years and extract 135million tonnes of the coal. The NSW Department of Planning and Environment, in February 2022, recommended the project be approved due to its economic and social benefits.
The project was then sent to the IPC for determination with a public meeting held in March this year. Usual practice following the public meeting is for the IPC to make a determination within a specified timeframe. However, the IPC has requested extensions on the process as it has sought further assessments in particular on the site's heritage.
At the same time that the project was being assessed within NSW, traditional owners the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People (PCWP), made a Section 10 claim under the Federal ATSIHP Act for protection of the site known as Ravensworth Estate.
The Estate will be impacted should the mine be approved with the 1830s built Ravensworth Homestead having to be relocated to make room for the open cut pit.
The PCWP say the Estate is ''hallowed ground" for their people as it was a massacre site from the 1820s until the mid 1830s.
Under the S.10 claim an independent report was prepared for the Federal Environment Minister. This report was written by anthropologist Daniel Leo and delivered to Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment (DAWE) in June 2021.
The PCWP through their legal representatives the NSW Environmental Defenders Office requested the DAWE provide the Leo Report to the IPC. The report was provided by the Federal department to the IPC.
This week the IPC said in a letter to the NSW Department of Planning that following legal advice they would now consider the Leo Report in making their determination.
The IPC has also requested that the Department make further assessments using the Leo Report and consult with Heritage NSW during this process.
Comment has been sought from Glencore on the IPC decision to consider the Leo Report.
In a statement last week (July 22) the Commission said it has also been requested by Glencore to consider other materials related to the (Leo) report provided by DAWE. This request is under consideration.
As to the S.10 claim former Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley visited the Estate and Glendell mine site in January this year. Her successor Labor's Tanya Plibersek spokesperson said in June she will be briefed on the issue in due course.
They said at that time the Minister is yet to receive all necessary information required to make a decision on the S.10 application. Once the Minister receives all the relevant information, they will proceed to make a decision, they said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.