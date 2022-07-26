The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Preliminary advice Broke village does not have sinkholes after recent flooding

Updated July 27 2022 - 8:01am, first published July 26 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATERLOGGED: One of many water holes at Broke. Preliminary testing by Public Works says they are not sinkholes. Photo supplied.

Flood recovery work in and around the Broke village is continuing with the latest challenge being how best to manage the water filled holes or craters called erosion ponds.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.