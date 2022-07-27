For 15-year-old Ella McLeod heading to Howe Park Tennis Club as often as she can, to get in some practice sessions, certainly paid dividends earlier this month at the NSW Country Tennis Championships.
Held on the Mid North Coast at Forster the championships provided Ella with her best results yet on the tennis courts.
Advertisement
She won the 15-years and 16-years girl's aged championships and she hopes this is just the start of her tennis success at that level of competition.
"I would love to play on the tennis pro-circuit one day," she said.
I would love to play on the tennis pro-circuit one day- Ella McLeod
"Plus it was great to be able to attend a championship competition as they have been cancelled due to COVID-19 for the last two years.
"Or the competitions have been washed-out and another time I was injured"
The Year 9 student at Hunter Valley Grammar School loves playing sport and is a member of the Singleton Roosters 15YG team that since she joined has been undefeated. The team plays in AFL Hunter Central Coast Youth Girls competition and has recorded a 10-0 winning record.
Ella said she liked playing AFL because of the team atmosphere which contrasted with the individualism of tennis.
"When the team wins it's great because everyone is involved and you work together whereas with tennis you have to win on your own and that can be fabulous but also more pressure on you," she said.
"But I do love playing tennis."
Ella started playing tennis when she was five-years-old at Howe Park at the 'hot shot' classes once a week.
From there she progressed with the assistance of the club's then coach Gary Brenton.
Today she travels weekly to Cardiff for coaching with Trudi Musgrave. Newcastle born Trudi won the Junior Australian Open singles title in 1994 and enjoyed a successful doubles career.
"Both Gary and now Trudi have been great coaches and helped me in my tennis journey," Ella said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.