Voting will close in the Singleton Council by-election on Saturday July 30 at 6:00pm with voting centres open that day throughout the LGA.
Pre-polling is now open at the Singleton Youth Venue in Pitt Street. The Centre will be open daily 9am to 5pm until Friday, July 29.
The by-election will be held to fill nine councillor positions, however Singleton Mayor Sue Moore will not need to run for re-election.
List of candidates: (as they appear on the ballot paper)
Polling booths open on Saturday from 8:00am to 6:00pm
Broke Public School Cochrane Street, Broke
Elderslie Community Hall, 758 Elderslie Road, Elderslie
Glendon School Of Arts Hall, 897 Glendon Lane, Glendon
Jerrys Plains Community Hall Wambo Street, Jerrys Plains
Kirkton Public School, Standen Drive, Lower Belford
Milbrodale Public School, 2615 Putty Road, Milbrodale
Mount Pleasant Public School, 226 Goorangoola Road, Bridgman
Singleton Heights Public School, Dorsman Drive, Singleton Heights
Singleton High School, York Street, Singleton
Singleton Public School, Elizabeth Street, Singleton
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
