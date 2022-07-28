Australia's oldest vineyard was planted September 1, 1830 by George Wyndham at Dalwood, Branxton on the banks of the Hunter River.
His son John developed it into Australia's premier vineyard by the 1880s. The 192nd anniversary will be celebrated at Dalwood with a lunch for the descendants of the Wyndham family, the 163 convicts, Indigenous people, free employees, and German vine-dressers who worked for the Wyndhams.
Former employees and descendants who worked during Dalwood's ownership by Penfolds or Wyndham Estate are also invited, as well as anyone interested in history.
The lunch will be held in Dalwood Estate Cellars Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 12 noon.
It is hosted by the Dalwood Restoration Association whose goal is the restoration of Dalwood House, which is a National Trust property.
An exhibition of paintings by local Wonnarua artist Debbie Becker will be on display from 11 am.
An historian will present recent research which identifies the convicts who built Dalwood House, Australia's earliest Greek style building.
Historian Dr Paul Kiem will outline the contribution of the German vine-dressers to Dalwood and the Hunter Valley's wine industry.
Professor Howard Bridgman will reveal the significance of Marion Wyndham's 1891-1928 Wollong Weather Observations for the emerging science of Historical Climatology.
The 2019 Descendants' Day at Dalwood was attended by approximately 200 people.
Anyone interested in attending the lunch, providing details about a convict or other ancestor associated with a Wyndham property, or interested in the restoration of Dalwood House, is asked to contact secretary@dalwood.org.au
