Singleton Heights woman wins $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw

Updated July 29 2022 - 12:00am, first published July 28 2022 - 11:58pm
Lotto win for Singleton Heights woman

A Singleton Heights woman's emotions took over and she struggled to fight back tears after discovering she'd won $100,000 in today's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

