Lotto win for Singleton Heights woman

A Singleton Heights woman's emotions took over and she struggled to fight back tears after discovering she'd won $100,000 in today's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The Singleton resident won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10626, drawn on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Confirming her life-enhancing win with an official from The Lott, the winning woman said she knew someone "upstairs" must be watching over her.
"Oh my god, I can't tell you how amazing this is going to be for my family," she cried. "My nan used to always say, 'one day your ship will come in,' and today it finally has! "She must be looking down on me and smiling.
"I can't believe this has happened. I'm having a pinch me moment! "It's been a really tough few years and a lot has happened to us, but this is almost like the light at the end of the tunnel. "I can't wait to call my husband and tell him!
"Thank you so much. This is the most special thing that's happened in a long time."
