St Catherine's Catholic College Year 11 student Annie O'Brien is loving each performance of the 'The Cost of Wishes' where she plays the lead role of Coventina - the Queen of the Well Dwellers,
"Each time I put on her crown I become Coventina, it's a fabulous experience and a challenge to become someone else but I am loving every part of this production," Annie said.
"I have been involved with the ASPIRE program for three years and this is my first live performance so it's very exciting."
Joining Annie in the production at Louise Ford (Instrumental) and Tyler Wetherspoon-Mills (Drama).
Th three along with 122 students from Catholic schools across the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle are part of an original theatre production, 'The Cost of Wishes,' at Civic Theatre.
They are expected to perform in front of a combined crowd of 7,000 people over five shows.
The Cost of Wishes is delivered as part of the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle's ASPIRE program, which promotes students involvement in creative and performing arts.
Students involved in the production audition for either a vocal, instrumental, drama, design or production role and rehearse for several months ahead of show week, travelling to Newcastle weekly to be part of the experience.
The storyline is described as a group of friends find a covered up well Molly can't help but wish for that pair of sneakers she's had her eye on. Little does she know her wish is about to wake up a host of creatures at the bottom of the well, called the Well Dwellers, all determined to grant her wish and those of everyone around her.
For the Singleton trio they have had to travel to Newcastle every Tuesday since February for rehearsals.
But Annie said she would so that all again because being in the live production has been so wonderful.
She said being involved and playing Coventina had significantly improved her drama skills.
"Plus I am working with people like myself who love drama and the arts which is also great," she said.
She hopes to pursue her love of drama once she completes Year 12.
