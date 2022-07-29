The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Live performance returns for Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Schools ASPIRE'S 'The Cost of Wishes' Production

Updated July 29 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Catherine's Catholic College students Louise Ford , Annie OBrien and Tyler Wetherspoon-Mills. Photo supplied.

St Catherine's Catholic College Year 11 student Annie O'Brien is loving each performance of the 'The Cost of Wishes' where she plays the lead role of Coventina - the Queen of the Well Dwellers,

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.