The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

This year marks the 50th anniversary for the CCL Hunter Valley Wine Show

Updated August 5 2022 - 12:49am, first published July 29 2022 - 3:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Judging of this year's CCL Hunter Valley Wine Show starts on Monday, August,15 at the Lone Pine Army Barracks in Singleton.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.