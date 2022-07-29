Singleton flood recovery update

The Singleton Emergency Services Expo couldn't be scheduled for a better time in light of the last month's events and coming into bushfire season. The Expo, which will be held on Saturday 20 August from 9am - 12pm on the green next to Council's Administration Centre carpark, is a free family-friendly event that brings together all of our local emergency services in one location, including NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire + Rescue NSW, NSW Police, NSW SES, NSW Ambulance, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. It's going to be a great family morning out to see our local emergency services in action, meet your heroes, experience live simulations and demonstrations, and learn about how you can prepare for an emergency disaster event. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/297783432521979