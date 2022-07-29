SINGLETON FLOOD RECOVERY UPDATE | Friday 29 July 2022
It's been an understandably difficult few weeks for many people in our community, and Council is continuing to work closely with those most affected by flooding earlier this month as we move through the recovery phase.
This latest major flooding event has caused considerable damage in the Singleton local government area (LGA). Council crews are still counting the cost of the damage and working through the scope of repairs. Totalling the cost of road and water infrastructure, recreational facilities, and environmental damage, as well as targeted recovery activities will be ongoing for months.
Below is an update on Council's recovery response across our LGA:
Roads
Council staff are currently undertaking maintenance works across the LGA to repair pavement damage such as potholes and heavy patching operations. Pavement issues that require significant repairs are being temporarily repaired, and are being monitored and maintained as required until permanent repairs can be completed.
Council has engaged a consultant to undertake assessment, data collection and claim documents to submit to Transport for NSW for approval of emergency works and immediate reconstruction works for essential public assets. We urge motorists to drive to conditions and obey all road signage.
There are four roads that have been significantly damaged by the flood:
Unfortunately, this will be a lengthy and complex repair process, and can't happen as quickly as we'd all like. At this stage, Council is unable to put a date on when infrastructure will be restored. We appreciate this is frustrating for our community. Rest assured we're working through these repairs as quickly as we can in line with Council's policies and the appropriate disaster recovery arrangements.
Parks + Sporting Fields
Most parks and reserved across Singleton have reopened following clean up, and most sporting fields were reopened last week for sporting clubs to undertake an assessment for training and game days. McNamara Park in Broke remains closed due to recovery operations.
Recovery
Council will continue to log and triage all flood recovery request via the recovery@singleton.nsw.gov.au email address. We encourage all residents and business owners affected by the July major flooding event to send through information and supporting photographs to this email address.
Recovery Meetings
The Local Recovery Committee will be meeting every week to review current, emerging, and completed flood recovery actions. This Committee will continue to operate until there are no further actions. The Local Recovery Committee is made up of representatives from Singleton Council, and applicable emergency agencies including NSW Police, SES, RFS, ADF, Fire + Rescue NSW, Resilience NSW, NSW Health, and Local Land Services.
Recovery Assistance Points (RAP)
Council is continuing to work closely with Resilience NSW to ensure our residents have access to the information and support services they need to aid recovery. To date, nine Recovery Assistance Points have been held across our LGA, with another RAP to be held in Broke next Thursday 4 August.
Local Business Support
If your business has been impacted by the July 2022 floods, there is help at hand including grants, assistance and advisory services. For more information about the support that is available, visit https://www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/1351/Flood-Impact-and-Business-Support
Partnering with Business Singleton, Hunter Valley Wine Country, Broke Fordwich Wine Region and Around Hermitage Pokolbin and Hunter Valley, we're also conducting a Flood Impact Assessment survey so we can understand how businesses have been impacted, and what assistance they need. We'll then use that information to determine the best way we can help. To participate in the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/july2022floodsbusinessimpactsurvey
Primary Industry Damage Submissions
For primary industry businesses, please submit damage to crops, animals, and infrastructure including fencing to the Primary Industries National Disaster Damage survey. This allows DPI to gauge the severity of impacts, understand needs and provide assistance. To complete the survey, visit https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/7a33fb9a7f084f089ab6c7df5f8d59a0?portalUrl=https://Trade.maps.arcgis.com
Mental Health Support
Those in flood-affected communities may be feeling anxious, worried or afraid. It's important to make sure that you check in on yourself, family and friends to see that they are staying well. There are services available to help you if you need support. Call T 1800 011 511 or visit www.nsw.gov.au/floods/mental-health-support
GIVIT
We know our community love to help and support those in need. Before you give, please don't donate unrequested items to our flood-affected villages. The best way you can help right now is to use one of the many existing services, such as GIVIT. To match needs to offers of support, GIVIT works closely with local charities and community organisations.
To donate and learn more about GIVIT's storm and flood appeal, visit http://givit.org.au/storms-and-flooding
Erosion holes - Broke
Due to several washouts and erosion ponds emerging in the township of Broke following the major flooding event, an Emergency Operations Centre was activated by NSW Police as the lead agency on this issue. Public Works engaged Douglas Partners to undertake investigations on Thursday 21 July - Friday 22 July and is now working with Council and Resilience NSW to facilitate necessary repair work as soon as possible and we are hopeful to have a firm process in place early next week.
Waste Removal
Council is currently working with our contractors and Public Works Authority to coordinate the removal of flood waste removal from road reserves through a list of locations.
Thank you to all emergency services personnel
We cannot overlook the dedication and hard work of all of our emergency services during this latest disaster. On behalf of our community, thank you to everyone who was involved in the response and who selflessly gave their time and energy to keep our community safe.
Singleton Emergency Services Expo
The Singleton Emergency Services Expo couldn't be scheduled for a better time in light of the last month's events and coming into bushfire season. The Expo, which will be held on Saturday 20 August from 9am - 12pm on the green next to Council's Administration Centre carpark, is a free family-friendly event that brings together all of our local emergency services in one location, including NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire + Rescue NSW, NSW Police, NSW SES, NSW Ambulance, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. It's going to be a great family morning out to see our local emergency services in action, meet your heroes, experience live simulations and demonstrations, and learn about how you can prepare for an emergency disaster event. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/297783432521979
