The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Counting in Singleton Council by-election recommences on Monday morning

By Ethan Hamilton and Matthew Kelly
July 31 2022 - 10:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Every vote counts: Counting in the Singleton Council by-election will recommence on Monday morning.

Counting will recommence on Monday to determine the make-up of Singleton Council following Saturday's by-election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.