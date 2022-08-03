With counting underway in Saturday's Singleton Council by-election, the latest first preference figures, issued by the NSW Electoral Commission, has Danny Thompson in front of Mel McLachlan then Tony Jarrett.
With nine councillor positions to be filled in the by-election and 13 candidates standing for those roles the final result may well come down to preferences.
In order of votes the next best placed candidates are Godfrey Adamthwaite, Sarah Johnstone, Hollee Jenkins, Val Scott, Sue George and Tony McNamara.
Of the remaining four candidates Belinda Charlton is ahead of Kay Sullivan and then Shane Feeney and Wayne Riley.
Depending on the final outcome the only change between councillors elected in the December poll, based on the current figures, could be the election of Labor's Sarah Johnstone who would replace Belinda Charlton.
Ms Johnstone stood in the December election and missed out on a position by three votes.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
