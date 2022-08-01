The Singleton Argus
Voting to date in the Singleton Council by-election - Danny Thompson tops the polling

Louise Nichols
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:14am, first published 3:49am
With counting underway in Saturday's Singleton Council by-election the latest first preference figures, issued by the NSW Electoral Commission, has Danny Thompson in front of Mel McLachlan then Tony Jarrett.

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

