It was with some sadness that Singleton dentist Dr Manuel Velarde entered his treatment room for the final time on Friday.
Dr Velarde has been working in the town for 24 years owning and operating Singleton Dental Care which is now located in Pitt Street.
Advertisement
But due to a wrist problem he is reluctantly opting to take medical retirement.
His last patient was Tracey Marley, who has been a long term client, and then it was time to say goodbye to his staff including Emily Miller and Aimee Cannon and start the next stage of his life.
He said he planned to stay in the local community and his first plans were to declutter his mind and clear his head.
"I have loved every minute working in Singleton. I love dentistry it has been my life's work so now I have to say goodbye to that career," he said.
"What you love most is the conversations you start with your patients who come from all walks of life the young and the old.
"And it has to be said everyone has a story or two to tell you."
He said he will miss those connections the most and the fact he often treated all the members of a family over many years. His practice has been bought by Happy Tooth who operate a surgery in John Street.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.