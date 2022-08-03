State Matters: Energy bill buster program open to help households slash costs

The completion of the Queensland to New South Wales electricity Interconnector (QNI) upgrade has replaced 58 towers between Liddell, Muswellbrook and Tamworth.
The $236 million project upgraded 300 kilometres of transmission lines to boost interstate transmission capacity by over 190 megawatts (MW) from QLD to NSW, and 460MW from NSW to QLD, making it easier to share lower-cost generation between the two states.
The interconnector upgrades will also support the development of renewable generation in new energy zones across both states, as coal-fired generators retire and electricity supply transitions towards a grid predominantly supplied by renewable energy sources.
Applications are open for the NSW Government's Energy Bill Buster program to help households slash their power bills by up to $600 a year.
An initial 30,000 eligible households can apply for help to install solar or replace appliances with more energy efficient ones following the allocation of $128 million in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
Those renting or living in apartments who cannot have solar installed may be eligible to swap their current annual rebate for a suite of energy efficient upgrades.
Veterinarians and specialist biosecurity staff are being mobilised as the NSW Government ramps up efforts to ensure farmers are in the best position to manage a possible incursion of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).
Expert staff from Local Land Services (LLS) will connect with farmers through a series of targeted workshops, webinars, and visits to saleyards and field days to help farmers identify and report early signs of both FMD and Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).
Hunter LLS will use the Community Wellbeing Dinner at Moonan on 2 August and the Cultural Burn Demonstration at Merriwa on 24-25 August to ensure information on foot and mouth and lumpy skin is available.
Farmers interested in attending an upcoming event to learn more are encouraged to visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/regions/hunter/events.
Pubs and clubs are set to receive a major boost with the NSW Government extended trading hours for upcoming major sports events.
Late night trading hours operate from this week until Sunday 18 December to support the state's venues and encourage sports fans to come together to watch all the live action on big screens including the Commonwealth Games, the FIFA World Cup soccer finals and ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket finals.
The extended trading period only applies if a live broadcast is shown at the premises or Australia is playing and the fixture is being broadcast live. The extended trading hours do not apply to takeaway alcohol sales with venues already approved to trade during or beyond the extended hours able to operate as usual.
More than 100,000 NSW Seniors have embraced digital taking advantage of the digital Seniors Card.
After a successful pilot program in March, more than 30,000 people have been getting their digital Seniors Card each month.
For instructions on how to add a digital Seniors or Senior Savers Card to the Service NSW app, or to learn more visit Service NSW: www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/nsw-seniors-card-program
Dave Layzell is the Member for Upper Hunter
