State Matters: Energy bill buster program open to help households slash costs

By Dave Layzell Mp
August 3 2022 - 4:30pm
SOLAR BOOST: Applications are open for the NSW Government's Energy Bill Buster program to help households slash their power bills by up to $600 a year.

INTERCONNECTOR COMPLETED

The completion of the Queensland to New South Wales electricity Interconnector (QNI) upgrade has replaced 58 towers between Liddell, Muswellbrook and Tamworth.

