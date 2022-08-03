The Singleton Argus
Red light speed camera to be installed at the intersection of New England Highway and Bridgman Road

Updated August 3 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:50am
Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday on the New England Highway north of Singleton to install a new red light speed camera at Dunolly.

