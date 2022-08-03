Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday on the New England Highway north of Singleton to install a new red light speed camera at Dunolly.
Red light speed cameras enforce red-light and speeding offences. The cameras can detect vehicles that run a red light or exceed the speed limit at any time, whether the traffic light is red, amber or green.
Transport for NSW is installing the camera, which will face traffic travelling west on the New England Highway at the intersection of Bridgman Road.
To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 8pm to 5am from Sunday 7 August and is expected to be complete by late August, weather permitting.
At times, day work may be required from 7am to 5pm on weekdays.
Short term traffic diversions and lane configuration changes will be required at times during the installation. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Access will be maintained for businesses and residents.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
