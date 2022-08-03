The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Then and now: Times have changed for Hunter's gold medallist-turned-MP Dan Repacholi

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
August 3 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE OF SCENERY: Left, Dan Repacholi after winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, right, checking out his new office at Parliament House.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are under way in Birmingham, and for the first time in 20 years, Dan Repacholi isn't part of the Australian team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.