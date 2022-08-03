The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

'Pay us the fair price': Families losing farms to Singleton bypass call on NSW Government to pay fair compensation

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
August 3 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRUSTRATED: Landholders whose properties are to be compulsory acquired for the bypass Bec Hatch, Chris McNamara and Maurice Butler.

First they were angry that their properties were to be compulsory acquired to build the $700 million Singleton bypass but now those landholders are frustrated and tired of having to fight for what they consider is just compensation for the loss of their farms.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.