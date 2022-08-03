As work continues on the July flood clean up and recovery there is some good news for flood victims in the Singleton, Cessnock and Maitland local government areas (LGAs) who will soon be able to apply for Back Home grants of up to $20,000.
One of the worst affected areas was Broke where what has been described as a 'flash' flood from the Wollombi Brook hit the district forcing an evacuation as roads and other infrastructure were severely damaged.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the NSW Government worked with the Federal government to secure $47 million for the Back Home grants.
"This is really important for renters, landlords and homeowners in communities across the Upper Hunter, including residents in Broke, who are in desperate need of support after the devastating flooding," Mr Layzell said.
"I have been in constant contact with Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke to make clear that these grants are urgently needed particularly in the Singleton LGA where people are hurting.
"Some of our communities like Broke have experienced devastation just as badly as what we witnessed in Lismore earlier this year, which is why I fought for these Back Home grants."
Federal Member for Hunter, Mr Dan Repacholi MP, said households declared damaged or destroyed by the July floods would be eligible for funding.
"Whether a home needs electricity reconnected or structural repairs, the 'Back Home' grant ensures this can happen sooner," said Mr Repacholi.
"This program will help homes to become habitable again by contributing to the cost of replacing appliances, reconnecting utilities, fixing roofs, connecting electricity and making other necessary repairs."
The Back Home grants of up to $20,000 can go towards:
Inspection and safe reconnection of electrical, gas, water, hot water and sewerage equipment not otherwise the responsibility of utility companies;
Necessary replacement or repairs to damaged essential household goods such as refrigerators, ovens, washing machines and microwaves;
Necessary replacement or repairs to damaged equipment such as computers and tools and other essential household contents;
Moving to a new property if you are a tenant; and
Necessary structural repairs including roof, flooring, walls, fittings (owner-occupier/owner).
Applications will open soon at: www.nsw.gov.au/financial-support.
