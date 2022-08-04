A new camera that will detect red light and speeding offences is set to be installed at Dunolly, north of Singleton.
Red light speed cameras enforce red-light and speeding offences.
The cameras can detect vehicles that run a red light or exceed the speed limit at any time, whether the traffic light is red, amber or green.
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is installing the camera, which will face traffic travelling west on the New England Highway at the intersection of Bridgman Road.
Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday, August 7 while the installation takes place.
"To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 8pm to 5am from Sunday, August 7 and is expected to be complete by late August," a TfNSW statement said.
"At times, day work may be required from 7am to 5pm on weekdays."
Short term traffic diversions and lane configuration changes will be required and traffic control measures and a reduced speed limit will be in place. Access will be maintained for businesses and residents.
