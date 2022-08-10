If you needed evidence that the ground was beyond saturated the 25mm deluge on Thursday night certainly provided that proof.
Water is now oozing out of rocky hillsides. And what does this mean for our roads - potholes and thousands of them.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway visited Singleton on Friday to talk about the state of our roads.
"In the Hunter we have six Transport for NSW crews out each day from three hubs to get our major state roads repaired," Mr Farraway said. "The team has ploughed through landslip, sinkholes and pothole repairs - 6,802 potholes filled in the region in the last year, up 52 per cent on the preceding year where 4,486 potholes were filled."
Mr Farraway also held talks with Singleton Council specifically about the road damage at Broke.
In their update Singleton Council said it has been undertaking geotechnical investigations this week on Broke Road and will continue in the area over the next few days.
These investigation works will provide Council engineers the technical data required to determine appropriate remediation works on Broke Road and numerous local roads within the Broke township.
At the same time, Council has also been exploring the procurement of required infrastructure for the Broke Road project and early advice indicates that there could be a 40 week lead in time to procure some key elements.
Given the likelihood of a long delay with rebuilding Broke Road, a temporary side track will be constructed on private lands adjoining Broke Road. These works will commenced on Wednesday. The side track will be a single lane road with a 4.5t load limit that operate under the control of traffic lights. Exemption to the load limit will be approved for school buses and emergency vehicles only.
Council envisages that the side track will be open to traffic on Friday August 19, weather permitting.
We thank residents for their ongoing patience and understanding as these remedial works are undertaken.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
