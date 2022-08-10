Hunter Valley exhibitors enjoyed a great day in the ring for the judging of the led steers at the Royal Queensland Show better known as the Ekka.
After two years of interruptions on the show circuit due to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns cattle producers were happy to be back and able to exhibit at interstate shows like the Ekka.
Advertisement
Bureen Cattle Company, Denman had a number of ribbon winning entries with the highlight being the steer they exhibited on behalf and Ross and Wendy Lawrence, Rouchel near Aberdeen. The Limousin steer won the mediumweight champion ribbon.
Burreen also had two steers in the Charolais team that won the Ken McDonald Shield for three purebred entries.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.