The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Community and sporting organisations can apply for funding in the latest round of the Resources for Regions program

Updated August 12 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Applications are now open for Round Nine of the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program, to pave the way for new projects that will improve amenities and infrastructure in the Upper Hunter Electorate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.