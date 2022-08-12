From junior triathlons to first grade rugby league and now ironman competitions the Russell triplets Ben, Jake and Sam have always enjoyed a unique team approach.
Being identical triplets often proved a challenge for their competitors and officials on the footy field but when it came to playing and training the trio found it came easily if they were all involved.
The 33-year-olds are now preparing for their first ever overseas competition the IronMan 70.3 World Sprint Championships to be held in Utah and Dubai later this year.
Having taken up ironman competitions following their retirement from rugby league the brothers attended the Cairns IronMan event in June and completed the 2km swim, 90km bike and the 21km run in 4hrs 20mins crossing the finishing line one after the other. This time earned them a place at the World Championships.
Originally all from Branxton only Ben is now based there as he works at Yancoal's Mount Thorley Warkworth mine. Jake lives at Forster and Sam on Queensland's Sunshine Coast at Mooloolaba
But they regularly get together for training and then when they attend competitions.
"This will be the first time we have been overseas for a competition and we are all looking forward to Utah at the end of October and then a few weeks later Dubai. We would have liked a bigger gap between the two events but it is what it is, " said Ben Russell.
Russell said between his shifts at MTW he tries to get up to Forster as often as possible to train with Jake.
"Its been hard during the past couple of years with COVID but we are getting back on track now and the competitions are great. We really enjoy them and can usually take a bit of a holiday at the same time," he said.
Before they started with the triathlons the trio had played 100 first grade games with their two clubs.
"So we retired at the end of 2017 season and started competing in triathlons," he said.
The brother compete as members of Team TriHard with Beven Ernst being their coach.
"Beven really got us going and his partner Mel Geddes has also helped us," Russell said.
"He's great coach.
Before they head overseas the trio will be competing at the Townsville Multi Sport Festival.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
