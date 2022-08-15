NSW Electoral Commission has announced the nine councillors elected in last month by-election.
The are:
Advertisement
Mr McNamara was elected without reaching a quota according to the NSW Electoral Commission.
The only change from the previous Council make-up, that was elected in December 2021, is the election of Labor's Sarah Johnstone who replaced Independent Belinda Charlton.
The first Council meeting following the by-election will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.