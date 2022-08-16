Demountable facilities for short term solution

Singleton's fire station in Pitt Street was fit for purpose when it is was built more than a century ago.
And there is no doubting it was well built because its has certainly stood the test of time and more than a few natural disasters.
But nowadays, like our police station in Hunter Street, it is in need of some refurbishment to make it fit for purpose in 2022.
At the recent function held in the station last month where awards were bestowed on the firefighters who attended the fatal house fire in June 2019 a few of the attendees noted the cramped conditions and took the opportunity to mention the fact to Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell who was also attending the event.
Commenting on the need for new firefighter facilities including women's facilities, which were not needed when the station was built, but are needed today with female firefighters among the retained crews, Mr Layzell said the situation at Singleton Fire & Rescue is not acceptable.
"There are a number of fire stations that have similar problems to Singleton and the state governments accepts we have a responsibility to rectify the situation," he said.
"Female firefighters are a really important part of the workforce especially now and into the future. Workforce challenges mean that it is critical that we attract them to the service. "I have been made aware of the situation and have committed to the station captain to try and resolve the matter."
Mr Layzell said he had already spoken to the Minister for Flood Recovery, Emergency Services and Resilience, Stephanie Cooke about Singleton and a visit was planned for July.
Unfortunately due to the floods the Minister had to cancel that visit. As a short term measure Mr Layzell said a temporary demountable change room could be placed on site.
That temporary solution was now being investigated but longer term who was hopeful Singleton fire station would receive a permanent infrastructure upgrade.
Fire and Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Megan Stiffler. said FRNSW was allocated $50 million over 10 years to upgrade female amenities as part of the 2022/23 Budget.
"FRNSW is currently assessing the priority of fire stations based on the condition of facilities and the current distribution of female firefighters," she said.
"Priority projects will be scoped to determine both the extent of works and the costs involved. Works are estimated to commence on the identified projects in November."
NSW member of the Legislative Council One Nation's Rod Roberts said it was appalling there no proper change rooms at the fire station.
"The situation that the staff of Singleton find themselves in is completely unacceptable, but more concerning is that it is downright dangerous," he said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
