Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 8:45pm Tuesday night by NSW Ambulance to a report of motorbike rider that was stuck on a isolated bush track at Howes Valley with unknown injuries.
This was a multi agency response to the incident to try and locate the rider. Using Night Vision Goggles the crew was able to locate the 56yo male rider on an isolated bush track and the Helicopter Critical Care Paramedic was winch inserted to his location to assist.
The rider was uninjured and was just stuck unable to get out of the location. Local NSW Ambulance Paramedics and Police accessed the the rider and Paramedic by 4WD where he was recovered with no injuries and returned to the staging area.
The helicopter and crew returned to base and the rider was checked by emergency services and local NSW Ambulance Paramedics and was released with no injuries.
