WRH and other emergency services rescue trapped motorcyclist in Howes Valley

Updated August 16 2022 - 11:09pm, first published 11:06pm
Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 8:45pm Tuesday night by NSW Ambulance to a report of motorbike rider that was stuck on a isolated bush track at Howes Valley with unknown injuries.

