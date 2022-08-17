In some good news for the residents of Broke and regular users of Broke Road Singleton Council have confirmed the side-track construction was completed on Wednesday and the access to the village is now opened.
Broke Road was severely damaged during the July flooding from Wollombi Brook and has been closed since that time.
This has been frustrating to many residents as they have to use either Milbroadale Road and Putty Road or via Hermitage Road to access Singleton.
Last week Singleton Council began work on the side-track following investigations undertaken on the repairs to the road that indicated that there could be a 40 week lead in time to procure some key elements for that work. The weather gods have been kind and the work will be completed on time. The side track will be a single lane road with a 4.5t load limit that operate under the control of traffic lights. Exemption to the load limit will be approved for school buses and emergency vehicles only.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
