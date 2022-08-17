The Singleton Argus
In good news for Broke residents Singleton Council confirms Broke Road's side track is open to traffic

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:11am, first published 3:28am
DAMAGED: Broke Road was severely damaged during the Wollombi Brook flood last month and has been closed since that time. Photo: Singleton Council.
TEMPORARY Work has been underway for a number of days to build a sidetrack to allow access along Broke Road. Photo supplied.

In some good news for the residents of Broke and regular users of Broke Road Singleton Council have confirmed the side-track construction was completed on Wednesday and the access to the village is now opened.

