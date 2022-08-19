The Singleton Argus
With spring just around the corner cattle prices have lifted on the expected bumper season and tight supplies

By Louise Nichols
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:20am
GREAT RESULT: Annual Kempsey Stock and Land bull and female sale achieved its best result to date. Photo: Paper Moon Studios.
Strong demand for Angus sires. Photo: Paper Moon Studios.

Cattle prices across major selling centres have lifted in recent weeks due to a tight supply and the fact producers know an abundant spring is only weeks away.

