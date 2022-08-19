Cattle prices across major selling centres have lifted in recent weeks due to a tight supply and the fact producers know an abundant spring is only weeks away.
Advertisement
Wet weather has been one of the major reasons for the drop in saleyard numbers but after a difficult autumn and winter for many coastal producers the fact that warm weather is starting to arrive and boost pastures means they can look forward to springtime.
The only concern, especially for those impacted by floods, is latest weather update from the Bureau of Meteorology advising we may experience a third La Nina summer event (see story page 6).
Despite the La Nina alert one thing is for sure given the saturated soils once we can string a few warm sunny days together the pastures will literally jump out of the ground.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) that had slipped below 2021 levels in July is now back up to 1014.5c/kg cwt . Not the record prices seen in summer but higher than the same period last year.
Bowe and Lidbury auctioneer Michael Easey said the price rise was due to supply and demand.
"Cattle numbers through the yards has been tight and with spring just around the corner we have the expectations of a fabulous season - so supply and demand," he said.
"Confidence has returned after the interest rate rises, more flooding and the extensive media coverage on Foot and Mouth Disease.
"Our outlook for spring and summer is great - maybe one of the best with plenty of grass to eat." He said this confidence was reflected in this year's bull selling season with commercial breeders prepared to pay between $10,000 and $30,000 for top sires.
Kempsey Stock and Land's Ian Argue agreed saying producers across the state are looking forward to one of their best springs.
In his area many producers were forced to sell-off cattle due the prolonged wet weather especially in floodplain districts. His company achieved their best ever results at their recent annual bull and female sale.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.