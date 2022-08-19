The Singleton Argus
Exercise Long Tan, conducted by the 1st Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, will operate at the Singleton Training area from August 22 to September 11, 2022.

Updated August 19 2022 - 5:19am, first published 3:39am
The Australian Army will be conducting artillery training at Singleton base from this week with live firing and night firing set to occur during the exercise.

