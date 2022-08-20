Now some 13 years later landholders whose properties lie within the proposed route argue the pipeline will only be used to transport gas from the Narrabri gas fields to the Hunter.
And their long held suspicions about the project were confirmed last week with the announcement by Santos, owners of the Narrabri gas project, that the company have purchased Hunter Gas Pipeline Pty Ltd.
In a statement to landholders Santos said it has committed that 100 per cent of the gas from its approved Narrabri Gas Project will go to the domestic NSW market. At a time when the ACCC is forecasting domestic gas shortfalls, the Narrabri project will inject new supply into southern domestic markets and put downward pressure on gas prices for NSW businesses, manufacturers and families.
"To get this gas to the domestic market, Santos has acquired the Hunter Gas Pipeline Pty Ltd. The underground pipeline route passes close to the Narrabri Gas Project and Santos' goal is to work with infrastructure developers and owners to construct the pipeline and deliver much-needed gas to east coast domestic markets in the shortest timeframe possible," they said.
Santos said the exact location of the pipeline and the permanent 30-metre easement will continue to be refined and informed by constructability issues, landholder feedback and preferences, and environmental considerations identified in the upcoming survey work.
The pipeline's construction is expected to start in early 2024 once the route is finalised and all secondary approvals are completed.
At the same time as work is underway with the pipeline the renewal of three petroleum exploration licences on the Liverpool Plains has angered farmers in that region who say there is a connection between the two events.
Quirindi farmer Peter Wills, who has a property likely to be impacted by the pipeline said, "Santos needs to drastically reconsider its expectations if it thinks it can build a high pressure gas pipeline through the Liverpool Plains while it is already trying to explore for coal seam gas here.
"Santos has made it ten times harder for itself by already announcing its intentions to once again explore for gas in the Liverpool Plains, more than a decade after this community rejected its last advances and drove Santos out of town."
Hunter Gas Landholders Rights Alliance president, Meg Bowman said since the announcement Santos had bought the Hunter Gas Pipeline she had been inundated by calls from landholders who continue to oppose the pipeline's construction.
These landholders came from east of Muswellbrook down the valley through Singleton and onto Millers Forest.
She said of the more than 1550 lots covered by the application only 29 landholders had signed access agreements.
Commenting on the Santos purchase she said she expected to see a change in the interaction with the landholders suggesting Santos would bring a more sophisticated approach.
"Our organisation fully supports the groups from the Liverpool Plains who believe the pipeline will eventually lead to a gasfield development in that district," she said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
