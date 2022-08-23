The Singleton Argus
Big games for a good cause Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League Day will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Pirtek Park, Singleton

August 23 2022 - 12:33am
After three long years the traditional battle of the mines continues with local miners competing for bragging rights and being crowned 'Champions'.

