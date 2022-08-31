After three long years the traditional battle of the mines continues with local miners competing for bragging rights and being crowned 'champions'.
Come along show your support on Saturday, September 17 at the A Plus Contracting Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League Day.
The knockout competition is held at Singleton's home of rugby league Pirtek Park and is organised by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service - Singleton Volunteer Support Group as an annual fundraising event.
The competition brings together over 300 coal mining employees from throughout the Hunter Valley and beyond to represent their respective mine sites. Each team compete in a 10's style competition.
Gates open at 7.30am. First Game 9am. Tickets are just $10 per person. Under 16 are free. www.charityrugbyleagueday.com.au.
