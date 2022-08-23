The Singleton Lake St Clair Charity road ride will be held this coming Saturday, August 27.
Run by the Rotary Club of Singleton the event will this year, be raising funds for Witmore Enterprises.
Your pedal strokes will help the great work Witmores do in empowering opportunities for people living with disability.
As in previous events the ride has three courses (75/48/16km) around the picturesque foothills of Mt Royal north east of Singleton. Start and finish of the ride is at Lake St Clair, approximately 30 minutes from the Singleton township.
For the more serious rider, or the rider who wants to take it to the next level. The Lake 75 includes all the scenery, not to mention two memorable hill climbs to make your legs cramp up in your sleep. This ride starts at 8:30am.
Starting at 9:00am is Lake 48. Are you up for a scenic ride and a sense of achievement?Take in the scenery of the lake, then challenge yourself with the Lake Hill Climb.
The shortest Lake 16 starts at 9:30am if you're new to riding, this one's for you. The meandering road squeezes between the pristine lake and the foothills of Mt Royal.
No mobile coverage which means there is NO EFTPOS available at the registration area. Bring cash. Coffee van on site and BBQ for post ride hunger needs. More information: https://www.lakeride.com.au/
