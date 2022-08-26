The Singleton Argus
Singleton's charity road ride returning to Lake St Clair on Saturday

Updated August 26 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:30am
GOOD CAUSE: Enjoy a scenic bike ride and raise funds for Witmore Enterprises - register for the Lake St Clair Charity Bike Ride.

The Singleton Lake St Clair Charity Road Ride will be held on Saturday, August 27.

