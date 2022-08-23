Last week the Singleton High School (SHS) community welcomed Adam Johnston as relieving Principal for 2022.
Mr Johnston comes to SHS from Scone High School, where he was a Deputy Principal with a faculty background in English and History.
And before Scone he was the deputy principal at Merriwa Central School - so you could say Mr Johnston has an excellent working knowledge on the secondary public schools of the Upper Hunter.
"I have had the joy of working in education for 22 years, 17 of those have been in Hunter schools," he said.
"I take great pride in the connections that I have built in the communities where I have lived and worked. Education is based around building positive relationships and pursuing ongoing personal improvement."
Mr Johnston is the interim replacement for SHS's retiring principal Jo Scott.
Ms Scott spoke about her 40 years of teaching at the school's Education Week ceremony highlighting the power of public education to transform the horizons and aspirations of every student.
Commenting on is work as a teacher Mr Johnston said "My role is to encourage others to continue to grow as educators and thereby positively influence the lives of each of our students."
"I myself continue to learn as education is a journey and not a fixed destination."
His first impressions of the school, students and staff Mr Johnston said "Singleton High is a beautiful school with a rich history. We have a passionate staff who work tirelessly to ensure that our students have the opportunity to succeed in a supportive environment.
"Our students are the future of our community and continue to demonstrate that when presented with a challenge they are able to rise. As outstanding ambassadors for our school and community, their families can take great pride in their grit and positive achievements."
And what direction for SHS for the rest of the year and into 2023 - did you mention mobile phones?
"Our constant refocusing on classroom learning and engagement will assist all students in achieving meaningful improvement as they pursue their individual goals," he said.
"One element of this has been the introduction of Yondr pouches to eliminate the distraction of mobile phones which is reaping rewards."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
