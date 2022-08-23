A successful pilot initiative to train local jobseekers in hospitality and then match them to employers, will now start a second round of its Hospitality Skills program.
The Hospitality Skill Program was developed by Singleton Council in partnership with Training Services NSW, DESE Hunter Employment Facilitator and Work Savvy and was fully-funded by the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program.
Interested participants are being encouraged to sign up for the next course on August 25 ahead of commencement on September 6.
The program was a response to the skills needs identified by hospitality and tourism operators across the LGA for more appropriately-trained staff to help run their businesses. It is part of the Singleton Employment Pathways Program funded by the NSW Government's Resources for Regions.
From the Round 1 intake, nine graduates have since secured employment, two are improving their skills to advance in their current roles, and three have gained skills to start their own businesses.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity said the success of the program was demonstrated by the demand from both jobseekers and local employers for a second round.
Training modules include responsible service of alcohol, hygienic practices for food safety, preparing and serving espresso coffee as well as work experience at a local venue.
"The program has proven to be a great platform for people interested in working in the hospitality industry - whether they're school leavers, returning to work or considering a career change - and I encourage anyone interested in to submit an Expression of Interest and get involved," Mrs Brereton said.
"It's been great to see the skills and confidence that comes from our first round of participants and the benefits this program brings even beyond opportunities for employment.
"We know our hospitality business owners are looking for great local staff to put on their rosters, and we know this program delivers the people with the skills their looking for to ensure they're job-ready."
Participants are required to attend one day of training per week over a five-week period from 6 September 2022. To submit an expression of interest ahead of the Enrolment Session, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J6GFQVQ
For more information, visit singleton.nsw.gov.au or contact Council's Employment Pathways Advisor Riki Ward on 02 6578 7290 or email council@singleton.nsw.gov.au
