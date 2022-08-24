FROM THE MAYOR'S CHAIR | New council gets to work with first meeting on August 30

After months of uncertainty and then campaigning in the Singleton by-election as a result of the iVote failure in the local government election in December 2021, I'm pleased to welcome the elected Council back to the business of working for our community.
Our first Council meeting will be held on Tuesday 30 August, and there will be one new face in the Chamber as we welcome Cr Sarah Johnstone to our number.
There will also be a special presentation to Belinda Charlton, and I take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Belinda for her service to the community over the past seven months.
The first meeting following the by-election will see our Councillors take an Oath or Affirmation of Office, and the agenda includes the election of the deputy mayor and determination of Committees, Advisory Groups and Appointment of Delegates. Everyone is welcome to attend the Council Chamber from 5.30pm.
As we head into spring, our Parks and Gardens team has been busy with a program of broadleaf spraying to have our parks and open spaces looking spick and span and ready for warmer temperatures.
You may have noticed the grass has been a little longer than we like to absorb the active ingredient in the chemical to treat weeds including clover, cats heads and bindi.
While the weeds are no worse now than any other year, recent floods have had an impact on top of the susceptibility to weeds blowing in from surrounding areas.
Keeping with the spring theme, a new partnership between Council and the Lions Club of Singleton Lioness is also blooming to look after the Sensory Garden in Townhead Park.
A renovation of the Sensory Garden was recently completed with works including sandblasting the columns and roof structures and powder-coating to match with the colour scheme of the nearby Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre and Visitor Information Centre, and adding a roof to provide shelter from the rain and sun for a picnic area. Accessible footpaths and seating were also installed.
The garden features new native plants in the outside garden bed and three Lioness roses to mark the partnership between Council and the Lions Club of Singleton Lioness. Our Parks crew offered some special tips to the Lionesses in looking after the garden.
Cr Sue Moore, Mayor of Singleton
