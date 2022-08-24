The Singleton Argus
By Sue Moore
August 24 2022 - 4:00pm
FROM THE MAYOR'S CHAIR | New council gets to work with first meeting on August 30

After months of uncertainty and then campaigning in the Singleton by-election as a result of the iVote failure in the local government election in December 2021, I'm pleased to welcome the elected Council back to the business of working for our community.

