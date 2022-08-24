The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Discovery of legless lizards and the return of Nathan Tinkler - a big news week for Upper Hunter mining

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
August 24 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Tinkler

This week the Upper Hunter's mining industry has received two interesting pieces of news one involving the discovery of a legless lizard on a mine site and the other is the return of Nathan Tinkler who has made a bid to purchase an underground mine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.