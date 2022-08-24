It was a good weekend for the Singleton ladies and girls in their respective football codes and age groups with some impressive wins for some teams in their finals campaign.
After another disrupted football season this time due to the unrelenting wet weather that included a flood event in early July players, coaches and supporters were very happy to see the sunshine on the weekend.
Advertisement
Among the winners was the Singleton Roosters' youth girls team who made history at Max McMahon Oval on Sunday when celebrating a 14.15 (99) to 0.1 (1) semi-final win against Terrigal Avoca.
They will now play in the grand final.
The top two sides had only met once prior to the final when Singleton, who was missing NSW representative Alex Neyland, celebrated a 9.6 (60) to 0.0 (0) victory at Hylton Moore reserve.
Neyland, who played as a midfielder and ruck, finished the final with two goals.
Elise Kerr, of Singleton Track and Field Club fame, starred up forward with four goals while Ella McLeod, NSW Country tennis champion, also kicked an impressive goal earlier in the match.
Ella Radmacher finished with two despite returning from an ankle injury.
"Terrigal Avoca scored the first behind so technically it was a come-from-behind win," said proud coach Alex Tigani.
"The crowd roared when Georgia Dunn scored her first goal for the season, it made for a special day," he said.
Singleton will now play this Sunday's preliminary final winner between Terrigal Avoca and Cardiff after the Hawks proved too good for Newcastle City.
For the Singleton Greyhounds Group 21 Ladies League Tag they were triumphant against Aberdeen winning 16-0 on Saturday at Muswellbrook's Olympic Park.
They will now play Merriwa for a place in the grand final after they were defeated by Scone 36-16 at Scone Park on Sunday.
In other ALF news the Singleton Roosters under-13 side celebrated a convincing 7.3 (45) to 2.3 (15) elimination final win against Nelson Bay at Dick Burwell Oval on Sunday.
The line-up featured NSW representative Owen Trickey and prolific Singleton swimmer Tessa McLeod who kicked her first goal the previous week.
Second year coach Daltyn McCartney hopes to see his side progress to the grand final.
They must defeat Warners Bay this Sunday after the Bulldogs suffered a tight 5.5 (35) to 4.3 (27) defeat to Newcastle City.
Advertisement
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.