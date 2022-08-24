Perfect spring weather greeted attendees to the Singleton Emergency Services Expo held in Civic Avenue on Saturday morning.
The ideal weather was in stark contrast to what many emergency organisation volunteers and first responders have faced during the last three years. - first bushfires and now the floods.
But under clear skies and sunshine the Expo provided a chance for the volunteers and emergency services personnel to enjoy explaining what their work entails especially to the younger members of our community.
Singleton Council's Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Director Infrastructure and Planning said: "It was great to see about 800 people come through the gates to meet with our emergency agencies and personnel, and more importantly that the message about emergency preparedness was well received.
"We're very pleased to have secured funding under the Preparing Australian Communities Program to continue the Singleton Emergency Services Expo for the next three years."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
