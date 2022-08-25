With recovery work still taking place, from our most recent flood event in early July, the Singleton community may well be thinking how are we placed to face a future that will bring serious economic and environmental challenges.
Talk of an economic transition in the Upper Hunter and words like sustainability are meaningless without some concrete evidence of exactly what that means and how we are to achieve these goals.
As Singleton Council's general manager says Council had a broad view of the definition of sustainability that went beyond trees and energy - and was taking action to achieve definite targets on all fronts.
"We're preparing to meet the future head-on with a unique approach to future-proof Singleton through tangible measures to manage our energy and water consumption and inform our procurement processes, as well as drive economic initiatives to ensure Singleton will continue to thrive into the future," he said.
Singleton Local Government Area is heavily reliant on the mining industry for its economic wellbeing with 60 per cent of our economic activity driven by that one industry.
Record coal prices today, due in part of the war in Ukraine causing severe energy shortages across Europe, may give a sense that the good times for thermal coal mining will last forever.
However, last week for the first time in our history renewable energy sources provided more power to the national energy grid than coal fired power. It may not have lasted long but the fact it happened means the energy transition is gathering 'steam'.
Mr Linnane said "Led by the Mayor and Councillors, we're acting now to safeguard the residents of the future - regardless of what challenges might come our way.
"We know the future of energy is an important conversation that's happening on a number of levels, from global climate talks to local power generation, and decisions will be made that are out of our control.
"So, we're taking a proactive approach to making sure we're using the prosperity we enjoy now to provide resources and opportunities for the generations to come."
One of those initiatives is the Singleton Community + Economic Development Fund, providing for community projects and programs worth more than $10,000 with a demonstrated economic, social or environmental benefit for the people of the Singleton local government area.
"A funding proposal might be socio-economic programs and services; the construction and/or maintenance of infrastructure; environmental conservation works; research, training or education; community welfare; or an event for the community," Mr Linanne said.
The Community + Economic Development Fund is an important component of the Singleton Legacy Fund, which also comprises the Roads Fund, Infrastructure Management Fund and Commercial Property Fund. The Legacy Fund already exceeds $30million in value and aims to continue to grow to build Council's non-rates revenue and its ongoing viability into the future.
On the sustainability front Council has spent $1million to install panels at 12 key Council sites which was completed in early 2022. The investment is expected to be paid off in seven years with total energy savings calculated at $126,652 per year.
Council now purchases half of its electricity for large and small sites from the Moree Solar Farm project along with other NSW Councils through the Program for Energy and Environmental Risk Solutions (PEERS) agreement.
"Council has taken a position to lead by example to maximise resource efficiency through avoidance, reduction, reuse, repurpose and recycling and to improve efficiency in water use," Mr Linnane said.
"We've achieved significant reductions in electricity usage, greenhouse gas emissions and water usage, as well as increases in renewable energy usage through a whole range of initiatives, and our innovative teams are always looking at ways we can continue to do better."
Bailey Union Park beautification was designed with sustainability in mind, creating greater connection for pedestrians and sustainable transport is progressing with a further 1.8km of shared pathways/cycleways built in 2021/2022. That brings the total length of footpaths to 23km and shared paths to 33km across the Singleton local government area.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
