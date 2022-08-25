The Singleton Argus
It may have been delayed but the 100th birthday celebration for Milbroadale Public School is set to take place on Saturday September 3

By Louise Nichols
Updated August 29 2022 - 10:51pm, first published August 25 2022 - 1:55am
One of Singleton's small school Milbrodale Public School will celebrate its centenary on Saturday, September 3.

